Local music to thrive at coffee shop

By Jackie Maslow

March 11 will bring a surge of local music to one of Riverside’s most popular entertainment spots

Back to the Grind, an independent coffeehouse, is known throughout the Inland Empire for opening up its doors to the community while providing a usable space for bands, weddings, event hosting, art shows and open mic nights.

In a world that has become oversaturated with online Do It Yourself (DIY) musicians, places like Back to the Grind do well to keep a channel open for people who are actively seeking new music in the form of live, raw talent.

Local Riverside bands Castle Pines, Be Still Kid and Adventurist are set to perform at the local coffee shop March 11.

Each band has roots in the Riverside Community College District. Be Still Kid’s guitarist and vocalist Michael Estrada is a Riverside City College graduate, and members from both Castle Pines and Adventurist have history in the Music Industry Studies program at Norco College. The MIS program is working to pave a new way for local talent to emerge and Back to the Grind is always willing to collaborate with them to showcase new artists.

March 11 will mark Be Still Kid’s first performance at Back to the Grind. Members include Estrada on guitar and vocals, lead guitarist Dylan Del Campo, bassist Jake Tracey and drummer Ivan Crawford. Estrada has wanted to play at the coffeehouse for some time and was more than happy to accept the invitation for this upcoming show.

“We’ve been friends (with Castle Pines and Adventurist) for a long time before we were musicians and we love playing with these guys,” Estrada said.

One of the well known local bands in the Inland Empire; Castle Pines has performed at Back to the Grind countless times over the past six years.

“We haven’t played there in a while and we’re working on new material so we’re really excited to try out a couple new songs,” singer and guitarist Leandro Barrientos said.

Castle Pines formed in 2010 with Barrientos and drummer Sterling Fairfield. They have since introduced Ricky Garvey on lead guitar and Jesse Briseno on bass. The band has transitioned from the old underground music scene and has a strong online presence with its website and social media activity.

Also set to play at the show is up-and-coming indie rock band Adventurist. Adventurist is made up of four members which include Jon Esqueda on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Jeremy Fischer on lead guitar, Andrew Vanni on bass and Skyler Stigmon on drums.

Adventurist performed their debut show at Back to the Grind last December and filled the multi-level coffeehouse to capacity. Now the four piece indie rock band is ready to take the main floor again.

“When it comes to the music scene, Back to the Grind has a good way of making things happen,” Esqueda said.

The show is set for March 11 at 8 p.m. and is open to all ages. Back to the Grind is located off University Avenue and Orange Street.