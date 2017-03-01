Football players sign letters of intent

By Laura M. Tapia
The Riverside City College football program has turned out approximately 131 Division I transfers in seven seasons, they added 13 more during the Feb. 1 traditional signing day ceremony held in the Hall of Fame room.
Among those committing to four-year programs was defensive back Tareke Lewis, who committed to Utah over Arizona and Oregon.
Lewis said he could play anywhere, but the relationship with the coaches is what stood out to him.
“My relationship with Sharrieff Shah … he always checked up on me,” he said. “It was beyond football our relationship.”
Three defensive back players committed to Arkansas Pine Bluff, Arnell Anderson expressed his excitement about getting the chance to play with teammates Shaq Jones and Chad Hill.
“We feel the opportunity to play together again is out of this world.”
Anderson added that they are all good friends and plans of staying in touch with other players are already underway.
“Right now we are already planning on getting an apartment together … we want to play with each other. We had a fun season (although) it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end.”
RCC was National Central League co-Champion (5-1).
Riverside ended its season with an 10-2 overall record and a season-ending loss against the Fullerton College Hornets in the Southern California regional final.
Defensive lineman, Ernest Bagner said he chose Florida Atlantic over Texas A&M because he had already committed.
The regular signing period started Feb. 1 and continues through April 1.
Midyear signees
Nick Underwood (LB)- Maryland
Dominique Maiden (WR)- West Virginia
Sid Acosta (OL)- UNLV
Manu Rasmussen (DB)- Hawaii
Kahani Smith (DB)-UTEP
Traditional signees
Tareke Lewis (DB)- Utah
Melvin Johnson (DL)- Arkansas
Ernest Bagner (DL)- Florida Atlantic
Eltoro Allen (RB)- Utah State
Brandon Brooks (DB)- Nevada
Jacoby Herring (WR)- UMASS
Arnell Anderson (DB)- Arkansas Pine Bluff
Shaq Jones (DB)- Arkansas Pine Bluff
Chad Hill (DB)- Arkansas Pine Bluff
Lucas Beddow (OL)- Walk-on at Hawaii, had offer at Arkansas Pine Bluff
Ian Fieber (QB)- University of Sioux Falls
Breon Coke (LB)- California University of Pennsylvania
Nathan Jimenez (OL)- St. Marys