Football players sign letters of intent

By Laura M. Tapia

The Riverside City College football program has turned out approximately 131 Division I transfers in seven seasons, they added 13 more during the Feb. 1 traditional signing day ceremony held in the Hall of Fame room.

Among those committing to four-year programs was defensive back Tareke Lewis, who committed to Utah over Arizona and Oregon.

Lewis said he could play anywhere, but the relationship with the coaches is what stood out to him.

“My relationship with Sharrieff Shah … he always checked up on me,” he said. “It was beyond football our relationship.”

Three defensive back players committed to Arkansas Pine Bluff, Arnell Anderson expressed his excitement about getting the chance to play with teammates Shaq Jones and Chad Hill.

“We feel the opportunity to play together again is out of this world.”

Anderson added that they are all good friends and plans of staying in touch with other players are already underway.

“Right now we are already planning on getting an apartment together … we want to play with each other. We had a fun season (although) it didn’t end the way we wanted it to end.”

RCC was National Central League co-Champion (5-1).

Riverside ended its season with an 10-2 overall record and a season-ending loss against the Fullerton College Hornets in the Southern California regional final.

Defensive lineman, Ernest Bagner said he chose Florida Atlantic over Texas A&M because he had already committed.

The regular signing period started Feb. 1 and continues through April 1.

Midyear signees

Nick Underwood (LB)- Maryland

Dominique Maiden (WR)- West Virginia

Sid Acosta (OL)- UNLV

Manu Rasmussen (DB)- Hawaii

Kahani Smith (DB)-UTEP

Traditional signees

Tareke Lewis (DB)- Utah

Melvin Johnson (DL)- Arkansas

Ernest Bagner (DL)- Florida Atlantic

Eltoro Allen (RB)- Utah State

Brandon Brooks (DB)- Nevada

Jacoby Herring (WR)- UMASS

Arnell Anderson (DB)- Arkansas Pine Bluff

Shaq Jones (DB)- Arkansas Pine Bluff

Chad Hill (DB)- Arkansas Pine Bluff

Lucas Beddow (OL)- Walk-on at Hawaii, had offer at Arkansas Pine Bluff

Ian Fieber (QB)- University of Sioux Falls

Breon Coke (LB)- California University of Pennsylvania

Nathan Jimenez (OL)- St. Marys