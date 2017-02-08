RCCD in need of resolution



Our district needs to follow in the steps of SDCCD in caring for those under Our district needs to follow in the steps of SDCCD in caring for those under DACA

With the fear of Donald Trump’s administration undoing Barack Obama’s executive order on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, undocumented students are looking to their college’s administration for help.

Approximately 94.9 miles south of Riverside City College, the San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees passed a resolution to reaffirm its support of its students, so far the Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees does not have a similar resolution.

The resolution that SDCCD passed affirms the district’s support for its diverse student population, including those who may lack legal authorization to be in this country; commits to not cooperating with any federal effort aimed at creating a registry of individuals based religion, national origin, race, or sexual orientation; precludes immigration officials from being on campus absent legal authority; and pledges to avoid acting on behalf of federal agencies enforcing immigration laws, according to the SDCCD website.

Both the Riverside and Norco presidents signed an open letter, along with other college and university presidents urging Trump to uphold DACA.

The RCCD Chancellor Michael Burke also issued a statement shortly after the election.

“I want to reassure everyone in the RCCD that the values of this district remain unchanged, Burke said in an email sent to all of RCCD on Nov. 10.

“We remain a welcoming and supportive place for all … we remain committed to our employees and students regardless of their religious affiliation, their gender, their ethnicity, or their immigration status.”

While the District’s three college presidents and some administration have expressed support for undocumented students and others who may feel marginalized, they should pressure our BOT members to pass a resolution similar to the one in San Diego.

DACA, is a immigration policy that provides two-year administrative relief from deportation and a work permit, subject to renewal for those who meet the specific qualifications, according to UC Berkeley.

Originally established by former President Barack Obama, this policy is targeted to those who were brought to this country as minors through no fault of their own.

President Donald Trump has said conflicting comments regarding DACA, first saying during his campaign that he would repeal it, but has softened his stance since.

In a recent interview with Time magazine Nov. 28, Trump said, “We’re going to work something out that’s gonna make people happy and proud.

“They got brought here at a very young age, they’ve worked here, they’ve gone to school here. Some were good students. Some have wonderful jobs. And they’re in never-never land because they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

This leads people in the program with confusion and fears of what this might mean for their future.

For the undocumented students in RCC, this would mean some students who already have their educational path established would be in fear of deportation.

Students who are already pursuing their dreams schools to find careers they are passionate in are having the rug ripped out from under them.

Our college should do something to ease those fears. Passing a resolution would be a good step toward that.

We also feel as though getting rid of DACA would create a deficit in the benefits given by those in the program who have a higher education and jobs.

The people that receive DACA are benefitting our country by contributing to every sector while also increasing earnings and employment rates, according to the Center for American Progress.

Those with DACA feel a part of the country by having access to driver license and state identification cards.

Taking away DACA would not only take away the social inclusiveness of the recipients, but it would take away the careers that these people have worked hard for.

Center for American Progress estimates that the cumulative U.S. gross domestic product would be diminished by $433.4 billion dollars over the next 10 years, which would have a traumatic effect on our economy.

It’s not fair for those who have done nothing but be law-abiding citizens and provide an economic boost for our country to have their careers and jobs be taken away at the hands of Donald Trump’s administration.

The RCCD Board of Trustees should pass a resolution to protect the students who have worked hard and contributed to the community and colleges within the district.

Viewpoints’ editorials represent the majority opinion of and are written by the Viewpoints’ student editorial board.