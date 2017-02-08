Norco College to host benefit concert to help feed Riverside and San Bernardino County

By Jackie Maslow

In an effort to give back to their Riverside community, the Norco College Music Industry Studies Program is organizing a benefit concert in alliance with Feeding America on March 18.

Full-time MIS Instructor, Brady Kerr at Norco College is overseeing planning for the event. “$1 makes 11 meals, so each person that comes to the concert is essentially providing 55 meals to the hungry,” said Kerr.

According to the Feeding America website, 42 million people face hunger in the U.S. today—including nearly 13 million children and more than 5 million seniors. The Feeding America network is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger.

Planning for the event began in December when T.J. Stoneking, a student in the MIS Program, took his idea of a canned food benefit concert to Kerr. Together they partnered with Norco College and their local Feeding America chapter to turn the idea into an official event with a greater opportunity for community outreach.

“I wanted Norco Music to have more opportunities to play live and reach a bigger audience,” Stoneking said, “I knew that simply asking the (usual) crowd to see a show wasn’t going to work, so I figured giving the audience a chance to be a part of something that could impact literally hundreds of people would be a great reason to come check us out.”

While discussing the significance of the event, “[Norco Music is] a part of the community,” said Kerr. ”We want to put Norco Music on the map as, not only great music, but also people that give back to their community and represent their college in a positive way.”

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with admission priced at $5. All proceeds go directly to the local Feeding America Food Bank representing both Riverside and San Bernardino County.

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the cause. Attendees who bring five canned goods will receive a $5 voucher toward the purchase of Norco Music’s newest studio album, “Collision Course,” which is set to release April 21.

For more information on hunger in America and ways to get involved and take action in your community, visit www.feedingamerica.org