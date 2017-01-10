No parking permit required for Winter 2017

Students and visitors may park in a white-striped parking space without a parking permit, during the Winter intersession from Jan. 3- Feb. 9.

As long as a student/visitor is parked in a white-striped parking space, they
will not be subjected to being cited for a permit violation, according to an email sent out to students from Riverside City College parking services. 

Staff/Faculty parking permits are required in order to park in a yellow-striped parking space.

Parking Services will recognize any type of Riverside Community College District staff parking permit (expired or not) during the Winter Intersession 2017 period.

If no Staff/Faculty parking permit is displayed, the vehicle is subjected to being cited
for a permit violation.

The email indicates that if you have any questions or concerns to please contact
the RCCD Office of Parking Services at x8521. 

