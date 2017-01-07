RCC falls to Orange Coast in overtime

Despite the Riverside City College’s women’s basketball team’s efforts, Orange Coast defeated RCC, 81-74, in overtime Jan. 6 at Wheelock Gym.

Although the Pirates made an early 15-10 bid, the Tigers finshed the second quarter with a one-point lead. RCC’s Paradise Hanchett then tied the game, 71-71, with a jump shot that forced overtime.

However, Orange Coast dominated after regulation, outscoring RCC 10-3.

The Pirates forced 26 turnovers and seven steals to end the Tigers’ three-game win streak. The streak started Dec. 9 and lasted until Dec. 28 against Rio Hondo before RCC took a nine-day holiday break.

Dejah Wright led the Tigers with 15 points, four rebounds and an assist. Chiderah Uzowuru added 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Meanwhile, Hanchett led the team in rebounds with a game-high 17. She also had four points, four blocks, three assists and two steals.

RCC fell to 13-5 and 0-1 after losing its first Orange Empire Conference home game of the season.

They are scheduled to play Santa Ana College at home Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.