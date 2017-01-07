Men’s basketball wins first OEC home game

The Riverside City College men’s basketball team led from start to defeat Orange Coast College, 72-55, in Orange Empire Conference action at the Wheelock Gym on Jan. 6.

Andre Wilson made the first points for the Tigers and led the team on a 9-0 run to start the game. Wilson also led the team to its first conference home win of the season producing 14 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Rovan Halloway added 13 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for the Tigers.

RCC is scheduled to play Santa Ana College at home Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., where they will look to extend their three-game win streak.

The Tigers are 14-4 and 1-0 in conference play.